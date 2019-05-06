×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kelly Kelly on defending the men's World Heavyweight Championship on SmackDown

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1   //    06 May 2019, 07:49 IST

Kelly Kelly has been praised by many for her professionalism and athleticism
Kelly Kelly has been praised by many for her professionalism and athleticism

What's the story?

Kelly Kelly spoke to Ring The Belle and weighed in on various topics, including the ups and downs of her time in the WWE.

Most prominently, Kelly weighed in on the time she and Edge competed in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match against LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) and Dolph Ziggler with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

In case you didn't know...

Kelly Kelly worked for WWE from the year 2006 until she parted ways with the organization in 2012.

During her time with the WWE, Kelly captured the Divas Championship, besides also earning the rare accolade of defending the men's World Heavyweight Title on behalf of Edge in a multi-person match nonetheless.

The heart of the matter

During Edge's reign as World Heavyweight Champion, "The Rated-R Superstar" was forced to defend his title with Kelly Kelly as his tag team partner in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match against LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) and "The Showoff" Dolph Ziggler.

The aforementioned matchup took place on the February 4th, 2011 episode of SmackDown Live, and witnessed Kelly deliver a thunderous Spear to Layla. Kelly then pinned Layla, thereby successfully defending Edge's World Heavyweight Championship on his behalf.

Kelly expounded upon this incredibly rare accomplishment and stated --

"This match, oh my gosh! I remember when we were rehearsing, and we were talking about it, at the end, I get fired. Talking to Michelle and Layla, (I said) just beat the living c*** out of me. Just do what you've got to do, and I'm going to hold my tears in, until when I know that Vickie (Guerrero) says that "you're fired", and then I'm going to let it all out." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Kelly Kelly has lately been making sporadic appearances in the WWE and is primarily busy with her obligations in the world of modeling and the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Moreover, fans can watch Kelly Kelly's monstrous Spear and the aforementioned World Heavyweight Title match in the video below.

Also Read: WWE News: Roman Reigns takes a hilarious jibe at WWE

What are your thoughts on Kelly Kelly's comments? Sound off!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Edge Kelly Kelly
Advertisement
WWE News: Kelly Kelly addresses her cancelled WWE storyline
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest World Heavyweight Championship Reigns In WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Kelly Kelly
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live (5th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 big mistakes WWE should have avoided on SmackDown Live this week (30 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE: AJ Styles Shows Fans Custom Heavyweight Belt Of What The WWE Heavyweight Championship Will Look Like When He Wins It
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston to address Kevin Owens on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
15 Best World Heavyweight Championship Matches in WWE History
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black teases new gimmick on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 30th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us