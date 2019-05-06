WWE News: Kelly Kelly on defending the men's World Heavyweight Championship on SmackDown

Kelly Kelly has been praised by many for her professionalism and athleticism

What's the story?

Kelly Kelly spoke to Ring The Belle and weighed in on various topics, including the ups and downs of her time in the WWE.

Most prominently, Kelly weighed in on the time she and Edge competed in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match against LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) and Dolph Ziggler with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

In case you didn't know...

Kelly Kelly worked for WWE from the year 2006 until she parted ways with the organization in 2012.

During her time with the WWE, Kelly captured the Divas Championship, besides also earning the rare accolade of defending the men's World Heavyweight Title on behalf of Edge in a multi-person match nonetheless.

The heart of the matter

During Edge's reign as World Heavyweight Champion, "The Rated-R Superstar" was forced to defend his title with Kelly Kelly as his tag team partner in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match against LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) and "The Showoff" Dolph Ziggler.

The aforementioned matchup took place on the February 4th, 2011 episode of SmackDown Live, and witnessed Kelly deliver a thunderous Spear to Layla. Kelly then pinned Layla, thereby successfully defending Edge's World Heavyweight Championship on his behalf.

Kelly expounded upon this incredibly rare accomplishment and stated --

"This match, oh my gosh! I remember when we were rehearsing, and we were talking about it, at the end, I get fired. Talking to Michelle and Layla, (I said) just beat the living c*** out of me. Just do what you've got to do, and I'm going to hold my tears in, until when I know that Vickie (Guerrero) says that "you're fired", and then I'm going to let it all out." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Kelly Kelly has lately been making sporadic appearances in the WWE and is primarily busy with her obligations in the world of modeling and the entertainment industry.

Moreover, fans can watch Kelly Kelly's monstrous Spear and the aforementioned World Heavyweight Title match in the video below.

What are your thoughts on Kelly Kelly's comments? Sound off!