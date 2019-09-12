WWE News: Ken Shamrock reveals how he took infamous chair shot from The Rock during Attitude Era

Shamrock and The Rock had a year-long feud in WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ken Shamrock discussed his career, his upcoming match with Moose and his new business venture. He also revealed how he took that infamous chair shot from The Rock during their year-long feud in WWE.

Who is Ken Shamrock?

Shamrock was among the first UFC fighters to enjoy a stint in the WWE. Before Brock Lesnar, there was Ken Shamrock. Despite being with the company for only 2 years, he lived up to his billing as "The World's Most Dangerous Man."

Shamrock was a one-time Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Champion and also won the King of the Ring tournament in 1998. He feuded with the likes of The Nation of Domination, Owen Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

His feud with The Rock was so sensational that the latter recently took to Twitter to praise him, saying:

"I'll co-sign that. Ken Shamrock helped build "The Rock" character. Huge #AttitudeEra influence. We tore the houses down together. I'll always be grateful and respectful. He's a f---ing machine. They don't make em like that anymore. Thanks for the house brother, Ken ."

How did Ken Shamrock survive the infamous chair shot from The Rock?

During a segment on WWE RAW, Shamrock took a vicious chair shot from The Rock. To this day, it's still considered extremely brutal as it appeared to hit Shamrock right in the face.

You can watch the chair shot below:

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shamrock discussed the planning that went into that chair shot and which part of his head actually took the brunt of the blow.

"We were in the back and we were going through some spots and ...we're going to do the chair shot. I didn't like chair shots. I looked at The Rock and I said, 'Hey man, if we do that chair shot, just hit me in the face' and he looked at me and goes 'I'm not going to hit you in the face' and I said, 'Dude, hit me in the face. I'll take care of the rest."

The two went back and forth until Shamrock threatened that he wouldn't "sell it" if The Rock didn't hit him in the face and The Rock agreed. He then explained the moment in the ring when the chair shot was about to go down, saying that it was actually his forehead which took the brunt of the blow.

"When he swung it, all I did was just tip my chin and take it right in the forehead. And if you know anything about your body, you know the forehead is the thickest bone in your head. So, instead of taking it to the top of the head or anywhere else, that was the place I knew when I took it, I wouldn't get a concussion."

You can watch the segment between 16:15 and 19:00 in the video below.

