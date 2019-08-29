WWE News: The Rock praises former Intercontinental Champion

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.00K // 29 Aug 2019, 10:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A most dangerous man

As reported a few days ago, Ken Shamrock will be marking his return to Impact Wrestling when he takes on Moose during the September 5th and 6th Las Vegas tapings.

Ken Shamrock's WWE career

Before Brock Lesnar, there was Ken Shamrock. He was one of the first major UFC Champions to cross over from MMA into professional wrestling. Even though his tenure was short, he accomplished quite a bit.

He won the King of the Ring tournament in 1998. He was also an Intercontinental Champion as well as tag team champions with the Big Boss Man. He worked well as both heel and face. Some of his best feuds came with The Rock, Owen Hart, Steve Blackman and Chris Jericho. It's surprising to think that he's not been on WWE TV in 20 years.

What did The Rock say about Ken Shamrock?

Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to promote his upcoming match with Moose. A Twitter User then exclaimed that Ken Shamrock was one of the most underrated wrestlers from the Attitude Era and was a huge part of it.

Impact World Champion Brian Cage agreed with the sentiment and said that Ken Shamrock was great. The Rock decided to get in on Twitter exchanges and further praised the former WWE Superstar.

"I'll co-sign that. Ken Shamrock helped build "The Rock" character. Huge #AttitudeEra influence. We tore the houses down together. I'll always be grateful and respectful. He's a f---ing machine. They don't make em like that anymore. Thanks for the house brother, Ken ."

People don’t understand just how underrated @shamrockken is as a wrestler... a HUGE part of the attitude era, great matches with @TheRock @itsvadertime Owen Hart, etc. pic.twitter.com/UMGdBAJtnQ — 90’s Wrestling (@The90s7) August 29, 2019

I’ll co-sign that. @ShamrockKen helped build “The Rock” character. Huge #AttitudeEra influence. We tore the houses down together. I’ll always be grateful and respectful. He’s a fucking machine. They don’t make em like that anymore. Thanks for the house brother Ken

💪🏾🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2019

Will Ken Shamrock ever return to WWE?

At the age of 55, Ken Shamrock's options are limited. It's still a testament to his athletic ability that he's still able to get in the ring. Is it possible? Anything is possible when The Undertaker and Goldberg are still wrestling. But as Sting once said, "Nothing's for sure."