WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega Hints On Facing Seth Rollins In A Historic Clash

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
News
136   //    13 Oct 2018, 17:27 IST

Kenny Omega responds to a match against Seth Rollins
Kenny Omega responds to a match against Seth Rollins

What's The Story?

Seth Rollins was part of the ACE Comic Con in Chicago where he named Kenny Omega as a potential wrestler outside of WWE he would like to face.

Kenny Omega responded to Seth Rollins' comments on Twitter a few hours ago, merely hinting at the probability of this potential dream-match.


In Case You Didn't Know

Kenny Omega is the current face of New Japan Pro Wrestling and the reigning and defending champion. He earned worldwide fame after a series of exceptional matches against Kazuchika Okada.

Seth Rollins is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion & an important member of The Shield. He is often deemed as one of the current best performers on Monday Night RAW.

To provide some context, here is Seth Rollins' quote (thanks to Wrestlezone) on why he wants to face Kenny Omega in the near future:

I would like to face Kenny Omega. I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that.

The Heart Of The Matter

Here is Kenny Omega's response to a potential historic clash against Seth Rollins:

There are rumors floating around that Kenny Omega may be on his way to WWE.

Some users on Twitter also speculated as to where exactly this match would take place if it were to ever happen. As of now, both Kenny Omega & Seth Rollins are key figures in their respective promotions.


What's Next?

While Seth Rollins likes to battle it out with The Shield by his side week-after-week, Kenny Omega might as well already be in the peak phase of his career.

Do you think both of these men could face each other in the near future? If so, who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com


