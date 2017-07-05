WWE News: Kenny Omega mocks Seth Rollins, talks about facing the Architect

Kenny Omega takes a shot at Seth Rollins' 2015 leaked photo controversy.

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Bullet Club’s YouTube series ‘Being The Elite’ (BTE), BC member Kenny Omega reportedly took a shot at Seth Rollins’ private photo-leak incident that went down a couple of years back.

Additionally, Omega took to Twitter, following the episode’s release, and posted the following message-

I would like to apologize to all BTE fans, my family, and friends for private DM's that were distributed without my consent. #BeingTheElite — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2017

Although several fans were initially of the view that the apology issued by the NJPW star is genuine, one can’t help but notice the fact that Omega’s ‘apology’ was eerily similar to the statement that Seth Rollins issued in 2015 after explicit photographs of him were leaked on the internet without his consent.

I would like to apologize to all the WWE fans and my family and friends for private photographs that were distributed without my consent. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 10, 2015

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, has performed for WWE since 2010 and is now one of the promotion’s top stars.

On the other hand, Kenny Omega, whose real name is Tyson Smith, briefly worked in WWE’s developmental territories, but would go on to earn a name for himself on the Japanese professional wrestling circuit; and is now one of NJPW’s (New Japan Pro Wrestling) biggest stars.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega followed up his YouTube video wherein he mocked Seth Rollins’ 2015 leaked photo fiasco, and would then go on to get a subtle shot via Twitter as well.

This, in turn, led to a fan asking Omega if he’d like to compete against Rollins, to which the former said yes-\:

love to, we'd kill it together — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2017

What’s next?

Seth Rollins is all set to take on Bray Wyatt at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is the IWGP United States Champion and will defend his belt in the days to come for NJPW.

Author’s take

Both Seth Rollins and Kenny Omega are excellent performers in their own right, and should Omega decide to sign with WWE or Rollins with NJPW; I’d love to see the two of them in a long, drawn-out program with one another.

