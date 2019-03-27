×
WWE/AEW News: Kenny Omega reveals if he could sign for WWE in the future

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
480   //    27 Mar 2019, 22:57 IST

Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega

What's the story?

Kenny Omega recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling's feature series ahead of the release of the documentary "Omega Man: A Wrestling Love Story" which will premiere on TSN later this year.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. After his departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year, Omega was rumored to have been offered a massive deal by the WWE.

Regardless of if the former is true, Omega ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling instead.

ALSO READ: Kenny Omega confirms reason why he rejected WWE for AEW

The heart of the matter

During Kenny Omega's appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, he was asked whether he had any interest in working with the WWE someday in the future. Here's what Kenny had to say regarding the matter:

"Right now no. Zero. Absolutely not. I am 100% focused on what we are doing with AEW and my interest starts and ends with just hoping the best for my friends that are there and I hope they do well, I know WrestleMania is coming up and it is a big show for them and I hope everyone kills it. If everyone is doing well then the industry does well and that is about it. Of course and I've said it before and I'll say it again I just wait for the fantasy world which may or may not happen where we'll work together someday."

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling's first ever show - All In 2: Double or Nothing - takes place later this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. We don't yet know who Kenny Omega will face but it's most likely Chris Jericho. 

You can download the full episode HERE.

