WWE News: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn team up against Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed up to get the better of Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers during WWE Live show.

The WWE Live event in Montreal saw an unlikely reunion when Kevin Owens helped out Sami Zayn to fight Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers. Zayn and Mahal had headlined the show and Owens came out to save his former friend and WWE legend Pat Patterson from a post-match attack. You can see the fan footage from the event below:

Owens and Zayn have a relationship that dates more than a decade back. Their friendship started back in a local promotion in Canada. Over the course of their lengthy careers, both have crossed paths multiples times which resulted in some amazing matches. They even worked as a tag team in the past and won the PWG and Ring of Honor Tag Team championships as well.

The Live Event in Montreal witnessed a special moment when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunited. With the help of the former United States champion, Zayn managed to fend off Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers to save WWE legend Pat Patterson as well. In the end of the segment, Zayn celebrated with the Quebec Flag which proved to be a crowd pleaser.

A few weeks back, Zayn and Owens had a similar moment when Zayn delivered an impromptu speech which made KO emotional.

Live events are usually testing grounds for future storylines. So don’t be surprised if a face turn is coming for Kevin Owens. But at the same time, maybe this was just a segment intended to get the Montreal crowd heated up. Either way, an Owens – Zayn pairing is bound to draw money any day.

It’s always good to see Owens and Zayn celebrating their friendship. The WWE fans are yet to get a taste of these two as a tag team and this is a storyline that WWE could consider. Both superstars are currently on SmackDown and if they team up, it would be fun to watch.

