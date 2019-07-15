WWE News: Kevin Owens confirmed to compete at Extreme Rules tonight

Kevin Owens will be in action!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has spent the past week protesting about himself and other Superstars not being used on television and, in particular, not being at Extreme Rules.

Well, KO will now be in action tonight as a last-minute match has been added to the card, with the former WWE Universal Champion facing off against Dolph Ziggler!

In case you didn't know...

Last week's SmackDown Live saw Kevin Owens unload on Dolph Ziggler, telling him to get over the fact that he missed his chance to be the top guy in WWE years ago, and that it will never happen again.

This week, Owens kicked off the show with a furious tirade against Shane McMahon, before interfering in The Show-Off's match against Roman Reigns, stunning Shane McMahon to help The Big Dog take the W.

The heart of the matter

WWE has confirmed in the last few minutes, via Twitter, that Kevin Owens will be in action tonight, facing off against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules.

The match announcement follows the announcement that Finn Balor will defend his Intercontinental Championship against former United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on the Extreme Rules Kick-Off Show.

WWE.com reports-

In the wake of Owens' outbursts, [Shane] McMahon has granted Ziggler a one-on-one matchup against KO to settle things once and for all, with The Showoff eager to prove that he is the Superstar who should be in any conversation involving Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship.

What's next?

Well, Extreme Rules is only a matter of hours away - it'll be very interesting to see how this one plays out!

