WWE News: Kevin Owens' debut DVD is already sold out across multiple outlets

Kevin Owens' new DVD collection has reportedly sold out on Amazon and in a number of Best Buy stores.

by Elliott Binks News 05 Jul 2017, 20:28 IST

Kevin Owens’ DVD is doing very well

With Universal, Intercontinental and United States honours to his name already, Kevin Owens can now tick another accolade of the old bucket list. His new DVD, Fight Owens Fight, has been selling so well that multiple sources are already reporting that it’s sold out on Amazon and as well as in a number of Best Buy stores. This story was first broken by PWInsider.

Owens’ debut DVD—a three-disc box set, available in both standard DVD and Blu-Ray editions—was officially released on Monday. The collection features a documentary covering Owens’ career thus far, a number of the customary ‘special features’ as well as a selection of his best matches in the company. And just to give you the maximum bang for your buck, the documentary even covers his pre-WWE days in Ring of Honor.

Mike Johnson’s PWInsider was the first to break the news. Per the website’s elite section:

WWE's ""Fight Owens Fight" DVD set was officially released today and is apparently, already a massive hit. In a situation I don't recall happening since the 2004 release of the "Rise and Fall of ECW" DVD, the Owens set has sold so well, it is sold out even on Amazon for fans who ordered in advance.

Johnson goes on to reveal that a quick poll of a few Best Buy stores in NYC revealed that they too had sold out of the DVD. And in a matter of hours, at that. Long story short, though we don’t yet have any official sales figures, Owens’ DVD seems to be flying off the shelves at a speed we haven’t seen for some time.

Judging by his Twitter activity, Owens himself hasn’t been shy in checking out the DVD. After posting a screenshot of the cover and describing the whole thing as “so surreal”, he then shared a story about this latest achievement which perfectly demonstrates just how far he’s come.

Back in 1995, his father rented a WrestleMania 11 VHS from a video store back in his hometown. Fast forward 22 years to Monday and his dad was able to buy Owens’ own DVD from that very same video store to bring the whole shebang full circle.

In 1995, my dad rented a VHS of WrestleMania 11 at this video store in my hometown of Marieville. Today, my parents bought my DVD there. pic.twitter.com/cVtXGiHoiF — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 4, 2017

On the face it, this can only be seen as a good thing for Owens. We often talk about “moving the needle” in terms of merchandise sales and selling out your DVD on the day of release certainly suggests strong sales numbers. Of course, cynics may call into question just how many copies each of the outlets had in stock.

In the past, we’ve heard Paul Heyman speak of his own DVD being “underestimated and undershipped”, with stores selling out and not being replenished. But given that Owens is a full-time, still-rising star, it’s difficult to believe that’s the case here. In reality, it’s likely just a reflection of how over Owens is with the WWE fanbase—not that that should come as any great surprise.

