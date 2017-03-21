WWE News: Kevin Owens destroys Chris Jericho on 'The Highlight Reel'

'Y2J' was about to add Owens to 'The List of Jericho' when he was attacked from behind.

Owens mocked Jericho’s signature pose after attacking him on Raw tonight

What’s the story?

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw saw former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens assault Chris Jericho on a special edition of the latter’s talk show, The Highlight Reel.

In case you didn’t know…

The rivalry between the two former ‘best friends’, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, began on the February 13th episode of Raw which took place in Las Vegas. Jericho had organised a ‘Festival of Friendship’ in order to celebrate the great friendship he and Owens shared over the past few months.

However, ‘The Prizefighter’ didn’t seem to be too amused and proceeded to attack ‘Y2J’ thereby bringing an end to their association. Chris did manage to extract some revenge by costing Owens the WWE Universal Title at Fastlane and added more fuel to their rivalry in the process.

The heart of matter

Chris Jericho came up with a special edition of the Highlight Reel tonight where he claimed that his guest was the ‘real’ Kevin Owens. The six-time world champion proceeded to show a picture of a 16-year-old Owens with a Jericho T-shirt, posing in Jericho’s trademark fashion.

He also shared a Twitter conversation between himself and ‘KO’ from 2014 where the latter was seeking advice from his idol after he had just joined the WWE. Jericho then spoke about being betrayed at the Festival of Friendship and how he wants to see the shocked look on Owens’ face from Fastlane when ‘Y2J’ walked out during his match against Goldberg.

Just as Chris Jericho was about to add Kevin Owens on ‘The List of Jericho’, Samoa Joe made his way down the ramp. As it turned out, it was only a distraction to allow Owens to attack him from behind. Having hit Jericho with a pop-up powerbomb, he also went on to tear apart the list before leaving the ring.

What next?

The setup for the Chris Jericho-Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania 33 has been quite brilliant so far and things are likely to heat up even more on the final pre-WrestleMania Raw next week.

Author’s take

Taking into account the incredible wrestling skills that both Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens possess, their match at WrestleMania this year could very well end up being the show stealer on the night.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com