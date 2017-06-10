WWE News: Kevin Owens wants to face a retired WWE legend at WrestleMania

What’s the Story?

Kevin Owens was interviewed by The Times-Picayune and discussed some of his hopes for WrestleMania 34. When discussing desired WrestleMania opponents, the Prizefighter claimed he’d like to wrestle Shawn Michaels, Sami Zayn, and Finn Bálor at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

In case you didn’t know...

Owens and Zayn have been wrestling each other ever since both men got into the wrestling business. The two Canadian athletes wrestled in a variety of local and well-known indie wrestling companies before both Owens and Zayn signed with NXT.

After Owens rivalry with Zayn came to an end in NXT, Bálor would become Owens next big opponent until Owens completely transitioned to the main roster. Their first big match took place at the Beast in the East Network Special and their last singles match so far took place at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in a ladder match for the NXT Championship.

The Heart of the Matter

Owens heavily praised Shawn Michaels during his interview and claimed he’d loved to face The Heartbreak Kid at WrestleMania if it were a possibility. When discussing the WWE’s current stars, Owens singled out Zayn and Bálor as two dream opponents for WrestleMania.

“If you say past, it's Shawn Michaels hands down. If you say present, Sami Zayn and I have had such a rich history, I feel like a one-on-one match at WrestleMania would be so perfect. But there's also Finn Bálor. He's my best friend. He's probably the one guy if I could sit across from in the ring at WrestleMania, that would make my career.”

What’s next?

With Owens and Zayn on the same brand, the chances of those two wrestling each other at WrestleMania 34 is still a possibility. Facing Bálor again, on the other hand, may be a less likely goal for the New Face of America. HBK, well, that’s a dream match that we can only wish comes to fruition!

Author’s Take

Owens has put on fantastic matches with Zayn and Bálor in the past, so giving them a platform like WrestleMania to showcase their abilities could produce a wrestling classic with either potential opponent.