WWE News: Kevin Owens 'hurting a lot' after bizarre New Year's accident

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion

WWE fans will have noticed that dozens of Superstars have been sharing their New Year’s celebrations across social media, including frequent tweeter Kevin Owens.

Writing on Twitter shortly after the clock struck midnight in Canada, the former Universal Champion revealed that he was involved in a bizarre accident that left him hurting “a lot”.

As you can see from the video below, which was originally posted on an Instagram story from Owens’ wife (karinawildflower), he tried to fire a confetti popper high into the air, but his attempt spectacularly backfired!

Kevin Owens' 2020 began in unique fashion!

Kevin Owens’ current WWE status

Since moving from SmackDown to RAW in the 2019 draft in October, Kevin Owens has featured prominently as a babyface on Monday nights.

In recent weeks, he has been involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins, who attacked Owens in early December and turned heel by aligning with AOP duo Akam and Rezar.

The latest episode of RAW saw Owens join forces with Samoa Joe to withstand an attack from Rollins and AOP, while the two men confirmed their alliance in a backstage segment later in the show.