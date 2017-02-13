WWE News: Kevin Owens mocks Goldberg over Twitter

Kevin Owens' odd form of mental warfare continues.

Owens is the undisputed WWE King of Twitter

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens took it upon himself to mock former World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg on Twitter, less than a week after their match at Fastlane for the title was confirmed. The bout is taking place due to the insistence of Owens' best friend Chris Jericho. You can check out the tweet below:

In case you didn't know...

Owens has always been one to use social media in order to further his cause, and that is exactly what he's doing again here. The Prizefighter is known for his quick wit over Twitter and continues to utilise it to his advantage, both in a serious way and a comedic one. In this instance, it certainly seems to be the latter.

The heart of the matter

The tweet in question was published just a few hours before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday night, and it featured Owens simply tagging the veteran in a tweet that shows baby sloths making amusing noises.

It's quite clearly a dig at WCW legend as we can all see, but perhaps it wasn't the smartest move when you consider what Goldberg did to his last opponent in the WWE.

What's next?

Goldberg is partial to a Twitter war now and again, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him retaliate to this. With a few weeks left to go before Fastlane, it seems likely that we'll get more build towards the match on Monday Night Raw, but you would anticipate that Goldberg won't be in the mood to be making jokes, with the title being at stake.

Sportskeeda's take

These jabs and jibes are always fun from Owens, but it's time to knuckle down and get serious. The work between the champion and Chris Jericho has been great over the last few months, but we want to see that coldhearted killer that we originally saw back in NXT. His current work is still good, but a feud with Goldberg warrants a change in tempo.

If Owens can be the one to have Goldberg in trouble, it'll be a massive moment for him as he'd already be placed on a higher pedestal than that of Brock Lesnar.

