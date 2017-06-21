WWE News: Kevin Owens on his match with Chad Gable; being "the best in the history of WWE"

Kevin Owens faced Chad Gable in the past week's edition of SmackDown.

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens featured in a SmackDown Fallout interview, wherein the New Face of America spoke about his match against Chad Gable.

Owens also stated that when he says he’s the best in WWE history, he means it, and that when his career is done, everyone else would acknowledge his greatness.

In case you didn’t know...

Kevin Owens, whose real name is Kevin Steen, has competed in the sport since 2000, and made his WWE debut in 2014.

The 33-year-old Canadian has held the WWE NXT, Intercontinental, and Universal Championships, and presently holds the United States title.

The heart of the matter

Owens issued an Open Challenge on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, which was initially answered by AJ Styles. However, Chad Gable would turn out to be his opponent for the night, with Owens besting the latter after a back-and-forth match.

Owens reminisced about the time he did something similar to Gable, “I really respect what Chad Gable tried to do tonight. Tried to make a name for himself. I did the same. Remember when I walked in on Raw, right in the middle of John Cena's "Open Challenge," and I laid him out. You remember that?”

Furthermore, Owens opined why Gable didn’t beat him: “Of course, that's not what happened tonight, because I am the absolute best in the history of WWE and I know a lot of people might think that's not true, they might think that's a crazy claim, they might even think that I'm trying to say that to rile people up and that I don't believe it myself.”

What’s next?

Kevin Owens performs for WWE’s SmackDown brand and is the reigning WWE United States Champion, and could get into a feud with AJ Styles in the coming weeks

Author’s take

Kevin Owens seldom breaks character even outside of his WWE appearances, and plays the role of a heel really well.

Owens is likely to be booked in a feud with AJ Styles, and I hope the WWE gives the two talented Superstars more air-time on the show in the weeks to come.