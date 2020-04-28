McIntyre, Rollins, and Owens

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW ended with a contract signing featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. The duo is going to battle it out at Money In The Bank 2020, on May 10, with the coveted belt on the line.

During the contract signing, Rollins cut a promo on McIntyre, and The Scottish Psychopath responded by stating that Rollins is "full of s**t". Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens took to Twitter immediately after, and it looks like he couldn't believe that McIntyre just cursed on TV. Check out Owens' reaction below:

He’s full of WHAT?!?!?! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 28, 2020

The promo also garnered a response from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who couldn't believe as well that McIntyre cursed on RAW. Check out his tweet below:

Did he say what I think he just said? Can we say that on TV? — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 28, 2020

McIntyre won the WWE title at WrestleMania 36, after finishing off Brock Lesnar with the help of four devastating Claymore Kicks to the head. He finally bagged the big one at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, but The Monday Night Messiah was lurking in the corner. The two Superstars got into a rivalry soon after WrestleMania, and are finally going to square off at Money In The Bank 2020. A victory against the former Universal Champion is exactly what McIntyre would need to cement himself as a top main-event level athlete.