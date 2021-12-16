Kevin Owens to reveal why he re-signed with WWE

Kevin Owens will be a WWE Superstar for a few more years. The 37-year-old seems to have set himself up for the later stages of his wrestling career or potentially even for retirement if another deal is struck a few years later. While only a few details about his new contract are available, KO will soon reveal why he re-signed.

The news came amidst much speculation that he would leave the company. There were even reports that Kevin Owens was "expected" to leave WWE when his contract expired.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the one who broke the news about Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE, but it was supposed to be announced on a podcast by the former Universal Champion himself.

WWE French commentator Pat Laprade said he spoke to Kevin Owens on the Les anti-pods de la Lutte podcast, confirming that he had re-signed with the company. The episode is set to be released soon:

"I can confirm that Kevin Owens has signed a multi-year contract to stay with WWE. I had Kevin on my podcast yesterday, we were going to release it tomorrow, but Sean beat me to it. Still, more from KO tomorrow about his decision," Laparade said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Little is known about Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE, but the multi-time champion will explain the reason behind his decision to stick with the company.

Many fans had hoped that Kevin Owens would jump ship to AEW when his contract expired, but another section of fans argued that their roster is already stacked and is on the verge of being oversaturated. It wouldn't be easy for Kevin Owens to fit into their main event scene.

Kevin @FightOwensFight Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs Oh noooooooo. Ow. Oh noooooooo. Ow. https://t.co/6Ag1g7BawY I often get asked what hurt me the most throughout my career and there’s 2 specific things that always come to mind but as of last night, there’s a new answer to add to that list because for some reason, this absolutely destroyed me. twitter.com/MithGifs/statu… I often get asked what hurt me the most throughout my career and there’s 2 specific things that always come to mind but as of last night, there’s a new answer to add to that list because for some reason, this absolutely destroyed me. twitter.com/MithGifs/statu…

Is WWE the best fit for Kevin Owens?

Kevin @FightOwensFight



Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy!



Good luck! 😊 Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Former Universal Champ? ✅

Former 4-Time Champ? ✅

Current Champ? ✅



Same. Damn. Night.



Your reckoning comes at #AndNew @WWE You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter.Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night.Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1 You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter. Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night. Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1. #AndNew @WWE https://t.co/nYjpAWXyqf Bobby, thank you for remembering that I’m a former Universal Champion. Whoever does the little write-ups for the stats on tv during our entrance on Raw never remembers. They know I speak French fluently though…Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy!Good luck! 😊 twitter.com/fightbobby/sta… Bobby, thank you for remembering that I’m a former Universal Champion. Whoever does the little write-ups for the stats on tv during our entrance on Raw never remembers. They know I speak French fluently though…Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy! Good luck! 😊 twitter.com/fightbobby/sta…

If the report about Kevin Owens getting a lucrative contract is accurate, it's perhaps the best decision he could have made by re-signing with WWE. While his contract reportedly does not have a "No Cut" clause, he seems to be a superstar who is safe from the chopping block.

The decision's consequences are yet to be seen. Many fans will hope that this leads to him getting one more world title run. 'The Prizefighter' has the opportunity to do the same at Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

He is set to compete for the WWE Championship at Day 1 against titleholders Big E, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley, who was only recently added to the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Kevin Owens will win the WWE Title at Day 1? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Angana Roy