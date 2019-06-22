×
WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals that he wanted some time away from Sami Zayn 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
26   //    22 Jun 2019, 21:38 IST

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens come as a package deal lately
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens come as a package deal lately

What's the story?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have lived their WWE careers side by side ever since their time together in NXT, but recently Owens was hoping to go it alone, but he's once again ended up by Zayn's side.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been the best of friends and the worst of enemies over the past few years, ever since Owens turned on his longtime friend when he set his sights on the NXT Championship all those years ago. The former Universal Champion later formed a tag team with Chris Jericho, but after he returned to SmackDown Live, Zayn was on-hand to help him in his quest against Shane McMahon.

Both stars were later fired from SmackDown Live and recently Zayn was moved to Raw and Owens to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shakeup, but it hasn't stopped him from making regular trips to the blue brand thanks to the Wild Card Rule.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are best friends both on and off-screen but KO recently spoke to SportingNews.com where he revealed that he and Zayn actually wanted some time apart on-screen but the creative team didn't agree.

“Actually, I think he and I both were kind of looking forward to being on our own a little and that’s not how it worked out. I’m always happy to team with him because of all the history we’ve had and it’s always great to be in there with somebody you know this well, but I do think that eventually it would be nice to have some time apart and just be away from each other for a little while just to do something different, if anything."

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face The New Day this weekend at Stomping Grounds after weeks of back and forth with Big E and Xavier Woods.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will have better careers apart? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Raw Sami Zayn Kevin Owens
