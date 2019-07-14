WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals his plans for Extreme Rules

Owens and Shane

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Kevin Owens recently cut another riveting promo on Shane McMahon after he was banned from a live event by the self-proclaimed Best in the World. Owens revealed that he will be there at Extreme Rules tonight and will make sure to ruin Shane's night.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens took a mic and went off on Shane McMahon, calling him out for hogging the spotlight on the main roster at the expense of talented Superstars in the back. Owens added that the McMahon family had once promised that things would change for the better, but the only thing that changed was Shane began getting major spots on a regular basis.

The night ended with Shane being put down by Owens with a thunderous Stunner.

The heart of the matter

An exclusive video was recently posted on WWE's official Twitter handle, featuring an irate Kevin Owens sending a message to Dolph Ziggler and Shane McMahon. Owens said that Shane can't keep him out of the Extreme Rules PPV and that he will make history at Sunday's event.

"Tomorrow night, I'll be making more history in Philadelphia. I'm turning Extreme Rules into the Kevin Owens Show. Shane, you can call yourself the best in the world, well you're looking at the complete opposite of you and I'm so proud of that. You're looking at the worst in the world and tomorrow night I'm going to ruin Extreme Rules for you and anyone else who steps in my way. Trust me!"

What's next?

Shane McMahon will team up with Drew McIntyre to take on The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules tonight. It would be interesting to see how Owens will come into play by the end of the night, and whether he will succeed in ruining Shane's night.

