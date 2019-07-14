×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals his plans for Extreme Rules

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
408   //    14 Jul 2019, 10:05 IST

Owens and Shane
Owens and Shane

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Kevin Owens recently cut another riveting promo on Shane McMahon after he was banned from a live event by the self-proclaimed Best in the World. Owens revealed that he will be there at Extreme Rules tonight and will make sure to ruin Shane's night.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens took a mic and went off on Shane McMahon, calling him out for hogging the spotlight on the main roster at the expense of talented Superstars in the back. Owens added that the McMahon family had once promised that things would change for the better, but the only thing that changed was Shane began getting major spots on a regular basis.

The night ended with Shane being put down by Owens with a thunderous Stunner.

Also read: 5 greatest pipebombs in WWE history

The heart of the matter

An exclusive video was recently posted on WWE's official Twitter handle, featuring an irate Kevin Owens sending a message to Dolph Ziggler and Shane McMahon. Owens said that Shane can't keep him out of the Extreme Rules PPV and that he will make history at Sunday's event.

"Tomorrow night, I'll be making more history in Philadelphia. I'm turning Extreme Rules into the Kevin Owens Show. Shane, you can call yourself the best in the world, well you're looking at the complete opposite of you and I'm so proud of that. You're looking at the worst in the world and tomorrow night I'm going to ruin Extreme Rules for you and anyone else who steps in my way. Trust me!"

What's next?

Shane McMahon will team up with Drew McIntyre to take on The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules tonight. It would be interesting to see how Owens will come into play by the end of the night, and whether he will succeed in ruining Shane's night.

Will Owens succeed in costing Shane his match at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments below!

Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
Advertisement
5 major roles Kevin Owens could play at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors:  Match featuring Kevin Owens to be added to Extreme Rules 2019?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens posts list of Superstars missing Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler hits back with a list of his own 
RELATED STORY
5 last-minute changes WWE could make for Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules Rumors: Another match could be added, Former champion to return?
RELATED STORY
3 talented stars left off the card of Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Things that Vince McMahon could be planning for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships match for Extreme Rules 2019 changed to a Triple Threat
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 ways the PPV could end
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge Stipulation added to match at Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us