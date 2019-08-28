WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals why he didn't go for the 24/7 Championship on SmackDown

Kevin Owens had the chance of winning the 24/7 Championship

In the aftermath of tonight's SmackDown Live, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens took to Twitter and revealed why he didn't pin Elias to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's show.

Kevin Owens and Elias' rivalry

After failing to win the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens started questioning Shane McMahon's outrageous decisions that he had been making on SmackDown Live before Owens was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. That eventually led to McMahon booking the pair in #1 contenders match against The New Day for a shot at the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship.

Following his feud with Dolph Ziggler, Owens then got into a rivalry with another one of Shane McMahon's allies in the form of Elias and defeated the latter at Smackville. At SummerSlam, Owens defeated Shane McMahon with Elias as the special enforcer.

In the first-round match of the King of the Ring tournament, Elias defeated Owens thanks to a fast count from Shane McMahon.

Owens reveals why he didn't go for the 24/7 Championship

On tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens was once again on the hunt for Shane McMahon but couldn't get his hands on the SmackDown Commissioner after Elias had informed Owens about McMahon's absence from the show.

Owens eventually assaulted Elias on the show, hitting him with a Stunner and allowing Drake Maverick to capitalize on the whole situation, as the 205 Live General Manager pinned Elias to win the 24/7 Championship.

A fan on Twitter then asked Owens why he hadn't pinned Elias in the first place to win the 24/7 Championship instead. The former Universal Champion replied stating that he has a family to take care of and has responsibilities. Owens further added that he cannot worry about some random dude rolling him up for a pinfall while he is dropping off his kids at school or enjoying a night out with his wife.

I have a family.



I have 3 dogs and 3 cats.



I have responsibilities.



I can’t worry about being rolled up by some dude while I’m dropping my kids off at school or enjoying a lovely night out with my wife.



Congrats @WWEMaverick, though. Have fun with all of that. https://t.co/Z7i9F7xpXJ — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 28, 2019

