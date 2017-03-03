WWE News: Kevin Owens says partnership with Chris Jericho was just a distracting comedy role

Kevin Owens is glad to be done with 'comedic' role alongside Chris Jericho.

by Mike Diaz News 03 Mar 2017, 17:14 IST

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has ended his friendship with Chris Jericho, who he feels was holding him back

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens attacked his now former best friend Chris Jericho on RAW a few weeks ago, ending their friendship that he feels was holding him back.

Owens recently joined WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on his podcast The Steve Austin Show to discuss his career in the business, where Owens touched on why he felt he needed to separate himself from the ‘comedic’ role alongside Jericho.

In case you didn’t know...

Owens is set to defend his Universal Title against former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sun. March 5, 2017).

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Owens had to say about feeling sidetracked by his partnership with Jericho (all quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"Once I took that title, I feel like I've got sidetracked with Chris and it was more about being entertaining and being funny and kind of popping each other and entertaining each other, just seeing how much fun we could have every Monday night, which is important in what we do, but there's also a side of what we do where at one point you've got to get serious and get your head where it needs to be.

He then went on elaborate on past and future challenges:

“And I feel as Universal Champion, I haven't done that yet. And with Goldberg coming after me; you've got Brock Lesnar here every week, almost, now; and I went through Seth Rollins; I went through Roman Reigns; But there [are] a lot of other people coming for that title and I think it was time to get rid of the distraction."

What’s next?

With Owens set to defend his title against Goldberg, and Jericho most likely wanting revenge for the betrayal from Owens, it is possible that Y2J could return at Fastlane to cost Owens his title against Goldberg. That would set up a massive Universal Title main event between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Sportskeeda’s take

I personally am expecting to see Jericho make an appearance at Fastlane to cost Owens the title against Goldberg, and set up the Lesnar vs. Goldberg title main event at Wrestlemania 33 from Orlando in April.

The friendship angle between Owens and Jericho was very entertaining, but their likely match-up at Wrestlemania should be even better.

