WWE News: Kevin Owens speculates if his best days are behind him

Kevin Owens has had an interesting WWE career so far. It's been three years of ups and downs for the former Universal Champion and when looking back on the memorable SmackDown Live angle last year when he assaulted Vince McMahon, Owens pondered in an Inside The Ropes interview as to whether it was as good as it was going to get.

Kevin Owens hasn't had the best 2018. He began the year with Sami Zayn on SmackDown Live and after two unsuccessful attempts at the WWE Championship, was fired from Smackdown Live after losing a WrestleMania match to Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan.

He, along with Zayn, moved to RAW, and not long after, Zayn was sidelined till early 2019 due to an injury. Owens too suffered an injury later on and that put an end to his calendar year. The direction he's taken in 2018 definitely isn't one that he's wanted to be in, but it's going to be very interesting to see what direction he and Sami Zayn go when they returned.

A no-brainer would be to turn them babyface because, in the storyline, they were both injured by Bobby Lashley.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes (H/T WrestlingInc), Owens said:

It was really surreal. I don't know if I'll ever reach that kind of moment. Sometimes I wonder, I've been here for three years and I've done so much. I've lived so many incredible things, that moment with Vince probably being the pinnacle of it, along with [winning] the Universal Title.

Sometimes I wonder if this is as good as it gets for me. I hope not and I don't plan on it being that way, but's it's gonna be hard to top.

It's interesting to see that Owens viewed his segment with Vince McMahon as the joint most important moment of his career. While he does sound a tad bit demotivated, there's little doubt that he's going to make a big splash when he comes back.

Owens will be sidelined for a while to come. Hopefully, he comes back more hungry than ever and we get to see the Kevin Owens of old. The Prizefighter is a legitimate main event superstar and would be a huge asset to whichever brand he's in.

