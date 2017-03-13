WWE News: Kevin Owens to face Brock Lesnar tonight at MSG Live Event

Is this all a ploy to make Lesnar look strong heading into WrestleMania?

We’re jealous of the fans who would get to witness these two go at it at MSG!

What’s the story?

As many of you’ll may know by now, WWE will be returning to the iconic Madison Square Garden tonight for a special live event that would feature Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens as one of the marquee matches.

In case you didn’t know....

We had reported on February 2nd about the dream match being set for the house show and before we knew it, it’s March 12th and we’re on the road to WrestleMania with every house show stacked to the core. Triple H and Finn Balor made their in-ring returns at the recent house shows in Buffalo and Toronto respectively.

Balor teamed up with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to take on Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens in what was a great main event.

The heart of the matter

While the MSG show is predominantly a SmackDown Live event, Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar was added into the mix to boost the star power. John Cena will take on Bray Wyatt for the WWE title apart from all the titles of the blue brand being defended. Shane McMahon and AJ Styles are scheduled to make special appearances at the show to build up towards their WrestleMania encounter.

Here is the complete match card:

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt (WWE Championship Match )

Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz (Triple Threat Match For The Intercontinental Championship )

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

American Alpha vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Asuka & Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella

Rhyno, Heath Slater & Kalisto vs. Breezango & Curt Hawkins

What’s next?

The stacked card is currently underway as we speak and we will get the results as soon as their available. With WrestleMania approaching, WWE is using the podium of the live event to build up a couple of feuds and stars.

Sportskeeda’s take

While we all know how Owens vs. Lesnar is going to pan out (a suplex party resulting in KO being squashed in order to make Lesnar look strong), the dream pairing in itself makes it a match worth looking forward to.

Lesnar is scheduled to take on Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship and needs to look like the Beast he’s known to be heading into the show of shows. But that doesn’t mean the show won’t be solid as we’re talking about SmackDown here.

Stay tuned for all the results and highlights.