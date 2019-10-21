WWE News: King Corbin reveals how social media helps fans relate to Superstars in real life

The King showcases his love for watches.

The advent of the Internet and social media has made it easier for people to interact with public figures such as celebrities, actors and athletes on a regular basis. Fans often follow their favorite idols on social media to keep tabs on their lives and often try to relate to their successes and failures on a personal level.

Such is also the case with WWE Superstars. Members of the WWE Universe follow their favorite Superstars on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to keep themselves updated with a particular Superstar's activities in their leisure time.

Speaking with Sam Norton on an episode of Notsam Wrestling Podcast, King Corbin was asked by the host if the 2019 King of the Ring winner also shares the same fate.

Relating on a real-life level

Sam Norton asked Corbin if the Superstar wanted to show less of what he was doing in his off-time or he wanted to fully interact with his fans and followers. The former United States Champion has a penchant for cigars, watches and horror movies amongst other interests, and Norton added that Corbin showcases his love for them on Instagram.

King Corbin is possibly one of the most hated Superstars in the current WWE roster and when Norton asked if the current SmackDown Superstar has second thoughts about showcasing his interests on social media because of the flak that he might get for his on-screen bad-guy image, Corbin confidently answered:

I think you're gonna get it no matter what you do and for me I wanna put it out there because I want to attract these other worlds into what I do as a WWE Superstar. You're right, you know? I like cigars, I like wine, I love cooking, I have an elaborate horror colllection and I love going to horror movies and my watches.

So now, you know, there might be somebody who comes across my Instagram and says, Ah man, he's got these really unique Omegas or man he's got these Rolex or this super unique piece, now I'm gonna watch wrestling because I like what this guy's in. So, for me, if I can broaden my audience outside of the WWE Universe, it might bring more people into what we do.

So, in a way, Corbin made it clear that he wants to connect with his fans in some way outside WWE so that they might find interest in following the product.

