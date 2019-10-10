WWE News: King Corbin wants a title match at WrestleMania 36

King Corbin

It may only be October, but WrestleMania is always on the mind of Superstars like King Corbin. After retiring Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and winning the King of the Ring Tournament last month, Corbin has his sights on taking things up another level. While speaking recently with Digital Spy, he revealed that he wants a title match at WrestleMania 36. 411Mania.com carried transcripts of his comments.

Another memorable 'Mania for Corbin?

The only title that Corbin has actually won in the WWE was the United States Championship. At past WrestleManias, he has won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale, faced off for the Intercontinental Championship and retired the legend Kurt Angle. Not one to sit on his laurels, Corbin has his sights on a big match and one for a title at the Show of Shows next April.

“I want to be in a championship match at WrestleMania. So that’s the goal and I think being King Corbin I can get that done. I can achieve that, it puts me on a level that I can compete for a title at WrestleMania because I think that’s the next step up. I don’t want to move backwards or laterally, so I want to find a moment whether it’s taking the Intercontinental title from somebody, the US title or the World Heavyweight. It’s what I want and I want to be in that prime spot and to keep rolling.”

Corbin's trajectory is certainly on the upswing once again as he became the latest man to win the King of the Ring Tournament. While anything can happen regarding titles between now and April, he may or may not be in the WWE's plans regarding title matches come April 2020.

Draft status

Before he can even begin a program for WrestleMania season, things will be greatly changed in the upcoming draft. Corbin switched from SmackDown to RAW in the 2016 Superstar Shakeup; after that move, he became one of the top heels on Monday Nights.

Which title he may challenge for will also be determined by which brand he lands on. The US and IC titles have both switched brands in roster shake-ups while the Universal Championship and WWE Championship have not.

Regardless of which show he lands on, Brock Lesnar may still be the WWE Champion come April. If Seth Rollins drops the Universal Championship to a heel, then that might also thwart his hopes to challenge for a major belt at the Show of Shows. Anything can happen between now and then, so only time will tell whether Corbin's wish comes true.

