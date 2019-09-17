WWE News: King Of The Ring coronation to take place on SmackDown Live

Baron Corbin battled Chad Gable in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament on Monday Night Raw. Both men were looking to make history tonight, adding their names to a long and illustrious list of legends over the past few decades.

While neither man was seen as favorites for the tournament, both Corbin and Gable managed to battle their way to the finals and gave the WWE Universe an incredible back-and-forth war for the right to be called King.

Corbin, who had been incredibly dominant throughout the KOTR tournament up to this point, found himself in trouble a handful of times, with Gable nearly forcing to him to tap to the Ankle Lock. Still, after a long-fought battle, Baron Corbin emerged victorious, catching Gable in a tilt-a-whirl and dropping him with the End of Days.

King Corbin to be made official on SmackDown Live

Though Corbin was victorious, the Lone Wolf made a strange choice. Oddly, he didn't take his seat as the rightful ruler of the WWE, crown and all. Most assumed that Corbin wouldn't be able to contain himself and would zone in on the throne immediately after the match. However, it seems that moment is being saved for another night.

Tuesday night, in fact. Tomorrow night on SmackDown Live, the WWE Universe will witness the coronation of King Corbin.

The WWE revealed the news on Twitter earlier on in the night. Don't worry, if you were hoping to see the former United States Champion wear the crown tonight, the company gave us a preview in the image above. Starting on SmackDown Live, it will be the End of Days as we know it, and a new era will begin.

