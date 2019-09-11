WWE News: King of the Ring finals no longer taking place at Clash of Champions

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 917 // 11 Sep 2019, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chad Gable

Chad Gable secures last KOTR finals spot

Following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, the finals for the 2019 King of the Ring tournament have been set.

It was announced early on Tuesday evening that due to an injury, Elias would be forced to withdraw from his scheduled semifinal against Chad Gable, and Elias' replacement in the match was later revealed to be Shane McMahon.

Gable was able to defeat McMahon in the bout, despite the last minute substitution, and will now face Baron Corbin in the finals of this year's tournament.

WWE makes change to KOTR finals schedule

The tournament finals were originally scheduled to take place at WWE Clash of Champions this Sunday night, however, WWE has announced on Twitter that the finals will instead take place on next week's episode of RAW.

As of this writing, there is no word as to why WWE decided to pull the King of the Ring finals match from this year's PPV, and below is the current card for Clash of Champions, taking place this Sunday night in Charlotte, NC.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No Disqualification Match)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods vs. The Revival

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

How do you feel about WWE removing the KOTR finals from Clash of Champions? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.