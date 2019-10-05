WWE News: Kofi Kingston comments on his WWE Title loss; recalls his reign as the Champion

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 733 // 05 Oct 2019, 11:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The New Day

On the premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, Kofi Kingston defended the WWE World Championship against Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate took out Kingston within a few seconds and emerged as the brand new WWE World Champion.

Following the devastating defeat, the former Champion opened up regarding the scenario in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. As seen in the video, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry consoled Kingston following his loss.

Kofi Kingston's reign

Although Kofi Kingston has been a part of WWE since 2008, he got his first shot at the WWE World Championship earlier this year only. At WrestleMania 35, he squared off against Daniel Bryan for the title and went on to win the Championship at the grandest stage of sports entertainment.

Since then, Kofi Kingston has been a defending Champion. He took on the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton for the WWE World Championship and successfully retained the gold. In the interview, Kingston mentioned how he solidified his stay in the top-tier of WWE with victories over these elite athletes.

The former WWE World Champion added that he knew who he was stepping against but didn't expect to lose the title so easily to Brock Lesnar. Kofi Kingston also thanked the WWE Universe and the SmackDown roster for their continuous support throughout his 180-day reign as the Champion.

The new WWE World Champion

Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in almost 10 seconds to win the WWE World Championship for the fifth time. His celebration was cut short due to the interruption from Rey Mysterio and the debuting Cain Velasquez.

The former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion has his sight set on the Champion and it will be interesting to note how things play out between the two.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!