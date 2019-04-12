WWE News: Kofi Kingston has a message for everyone post his WrestleMania victory

What a humble guy Kofi is

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently took to Instagram and posted a series of videos, basically addressing everyone who has been a part of his decade-long journey.

Kingston went on to thank his family, The New Day, past wrestlers who paved the way for the likes of him, and the WWE Universe, over the course of the 5-clip video series.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston's decade-long struggle to grab the brass ring and become the WWE Champion has finally come to an end. This past week at WrestleMania 35, the Dreadlocked Dynamo hit a thunderous Trouble in Paradise on Daniel Bryan and pinned him to win his first WWE Title.

The heart of the matter

Kofi posted a series of clips on his Instagram account, beginning with a statement that he wasn't able to finish what he wanted to say on SmackDown Live, due to The Bar interfering.

Kofi thanked the fans for starting a "Chi Chi" chant during The New Day celebration segment on SmackDown, followed by thanking his parents.

I also wanted to thank my mom, who's my biggest fan, my dad, my brother, and my sister, who's unfortunately no longer with us on this plain, but I know she's getting a real kick out of this situation, as she smiles down from above.

Kingston thanked his New Day brethren Big E and Xavier Woods, stating that the two came to him five years ago with the idea of forming a group. He added that becoming a part of The New Day was the best decision he ever took in his life. Next, Kofi addressed the wrestlers that came before him in WWE, and became trailblazers for Superstars like him. Kofi thanked the WWE Universe for their constant support throughout the road to 'Mania, and helping him kick start the KofiMania movement.

I have not been able to get to the bottom of my Twitter timeline because of all the comments that keep coming in... the love that's being shown and the support, it's just awesome. It means the world to me that you guys want this as much as I wanted it.

Kofi finished by sayng that if one tries hard enough and keeps going at it without backing down, they are bound to achieve their intended goal somewhere down the line, and he is a living proof of that fact.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania victory was nothing short of revolutionary, and he deserved every bit of it. Hopefully, he gets to keep the title for a good while and cement his place in the history books as one of the greatest WWE Champions of this era.

