WWE News: Former WWE Superstars get emotional after Kofi Kingston's win (video)

Kofi wins the title!

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstars Montel Vontavious Porter and Shad Gaspard were recently seen in an emotional state after Kofi's victory at WrestleMania 35.

Gaspard shared a clip on Instagram, which shows both Superstars shedding tears and embracing each other after Kofi's win over Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

This past week at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston realized his lifelong dream of becoming the WWE Champion, when he pinned Daniel Bryan in the middle of the ring. This win is being touted by many as the first time ever that a black wrestler won the WWE Title. Kingston has been with WWE for over a decade now, and he finally got the chance to etch his name among the all-time wrestling greats.

Although the majority of reactions were positive, there were a handful of critics like WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham, who weren't thrilled with Kofi's victory. Graham had previously stated that Kofi going to 'Mania is a joke.

The heart of the matter

A string of wrestling personalities reacted on Kofi's emotional win at MetLife Stadium. Shad Gaspard, former WWE tag team Superstar, recently shared a video on the photo sharing app, Instagram.

The clip shows Gaspard and another former WWE Superstar, Montel Vontavious Porter, getting emotional after witnessing Kofi's triumphant win.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston's path towards glory wasn't an easy one by any means. He spent his entire WWE career in the mid-card, barring his short-lived feud with Randy Orton in 2009, which halted his push to the main event scene. Kofi's heart-stopping performances in the Gauntlet match and inside the Elimination Chamber gave rise to KofiMania, and the rest is history.

Hopefully, Kofi enjoys a long run with the title and cements his place among the greatest Superstars of all time.

