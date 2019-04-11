×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former WWE Superstars get emotional after Kofi Kingston's win (video)

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
226   //    11 Apr 2019, 11:05 IST

Kofi wins the title!
Kofi wins the title!

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstars Montel Vontavious Porter and Shad Gaspard were recently seen in an emotional state after Kofi's victory at WrestleMania 35.

Gaspard shared a clip on Instagram, which shows both Superstars shedding tears and embracing each other after Kofi's win over Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

This past week at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston realized his lifelong dream of becoming the WWE Champion, when he pinned Daniel Bryan in the middle of the ring. This win is being touted by many as the first time ever that a black wrestler won the WWE Title. Kingston has been with WWE for over a decade now, and he finally got the chance to etch his name among the all-time wrestling greats.

Although the majority of reactions were positive, there were a handful of critics like WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham, who weren't thrilled with Kofi's victory. Graham had previously stated that Kofi going to 'Mania is a joke.

The heart of the matter

A string of wrestling personalities reacted on Kofi's emotional win at MetLife Stadium. Shad Gaspard, former WWE tag team Superstar, recently shared a video on the photo sharing app, Instagram.

The clip shows Gaspard and another former WWE Superstar, Montel Vontavious Porter, getting emotional after witnessing Kofi's triumphant win.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston's path towards glory wasn't an easy one by any means. He spent his entire WWE career in the mid-card, barring his short-lived feud with Randy Orton in 2009, which halted his push to the main event scene. Kofi's heart-stopping performances in the Gauntlet match and inside the Elimination Chamber gave rise to KofiMania, and the rest is history.

Hopefully, Kofi enjoys a long run with the title and cements his place among the greatest Superstars of all time.

What are your views on Kofi becoming WWE Champion at 'Mania?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Kofi Kingston Shad Gaspard
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: The New Day's emotional reaction to Kofi Kingston securing his WrestleMania match (VIDEO)
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who will never forget WrestleMania 35 and 2 who already have
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Ways Kofi Kingston Could Get A WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 feuds Kofi Kingston could have after WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston becomes WWE Champion and debuts new WWE Title
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lana goes on a Twitter tirade in response to Kofi Kingston getting swindled
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi talks about the time when he almost quit from WWE 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kofi Kingston absolutely must win the WWE title at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible twists in the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us