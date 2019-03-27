×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer says Kofi Kingston going to WrestleMania 35 is a joke

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
4.12K   //    27 Mar 2019, 21:12 IST

A moment 11 years in the making
A moment 11 years in the making

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham recently shared his views on Kofi Kingston getting a WWE title shot at WrestleMania 35.

Graham stated that Kofi going to WrestleMania to compete for the top title is a joke.

In case you didn't know...

Last night on SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon gave Kofi Kingston another chance to win the shot for the WWE title at WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. This time, the twist was that Big E and Xavier Woods would run a tag team gauntlet, and Kofi would get the shot if the duo won.

After spending almost 50 minutes inside the ring, and going through ferocious rivals like The Bar, Gallows-Anderson , and Bryan-Rowan, The New Day finally managed to win the match!

Kofi ran down to the ring and the celebration kicked off. A horde of babyfaces circled the ring and celebrated alongside the trio.

The heart of the matter

Billy Graham posted a scathing wall of text on his Facebook timeline, stating that a "145 pound World Champion is a joke".

Is The WWE Serious???
Advertisement

I turned on my computer today and went to the wrestling news sites and what did I see? Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Mania. Talk is Vince is going to put that WWE belt on Kofi Kingston.... S---.....You...not me, will have a 145 pound WWE champion. This must of been an idea by the new Sr. Creative Lady Dana Warrior? Meltzer says she has been promoted to an extremely high position on the creative team and attends meeting that only Vince, H and Steph are in...damn...how did she get so smart???

My friend Hannibal has been monitoring the Monday Night RAW's steady decline in TV viewership. Well Hannibal, it dropped again last night in Boston, Monday, March 25th. Steady decline in TV viewership. I predict that this year's Mania will be so bad that next year, 2020, will not come close to selling out. The thrill is gone. Is anyone out there really excited to see these 2 light weights wrestle for the WWE Championship ? Oh, one more thing. I would love to see Kofi at 145 pounds put his newly won WWE belt on the line against Brock Lesner, great logistics, 1 man being out-weighed by a good 135 pounds, a total joke this thing is. - S.B.G.

What's next?

Graham's comments are in bad taste and it's a shame that after enduring a bunch of setbacks for 11 straight years, Kofi is being subjected to vile comments like these.

What are your thoughts on Graham's comments? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
Unpopular Opinion: Kofi Kingston should not win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Ways Kofi Kingston Could Get A WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Daniel Bryan - Kofi Kingston feud is the best rivalry in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: What if Kofi Kingston does not win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston will win the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: What if Kofi Kingston wins the WWE title at the PPV?
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: What if Kofi Kingston really isn’t challenging Daniel Bryan?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to "spoiled" WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kofi Kingston should win the WWE title at WrestleMania 35, not Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The New Day's emotional reaction to Kofi Kingston securing his WrestleMania match (VIDEO)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us