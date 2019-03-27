WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer says Kofi Kingston going to WrestleMania 35 is a joke

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.12K // 27 Mar 2019, 21:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A moment 11 years in the making

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham recently shared his views on Kofi Kingston getting a WWE title shot at WrestleMania 35.

Graham stated that Kofi going to WrestleMania to compete for the top title is a joke.

In case you didn't know...

Last night on SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon gave Kofi Kingston another chance to win the shot for the WWE title at WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. This time, the twist was that Big E and Xavier Woods would run a tag team gauntlet, and Kofi would get the shot if the duo won.

After spending almost 50 minutes inside the ring, and going through ferocious rivals like The Bar, Gallows-Anderson , and Bryan-Rowan, The New Day finally managed to win the match!

Kofi ran down to the ring and the celebration kicked off. A horde of babyfaces circled the ring and celebrated alongside the trio.

The heart of the matter

Billy Graham posted a scathing wall of text on his Facebook timeline, stating that a "145 pound World Champion is a joke".

Is The WWE Serious???

Advertisement

I turned on my computer today and went to the wrestling news sites and what did I see? Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Mania. Talk is Vince is going to put that WWE belt on Kofi Kingston.... S---.....You...not me, will have a 145 pound WWE champion. This must of been an idea by the new Sr. Creative Lady Dana Warrior? Meltzer says she has been promoted to an extremely high position on the creative team and attends meeting that only Vince, H and Steph are in...damn...how did she get so smart???

My friend Hannibal has been monitoring the Monday Night RAW's steady decline in TV viewership. Well Hannibal, it dropped again last night in Boston, Monday, March 25th. Steady decline in TV viewership. I predict that this year's Mania will be so bad that next year, 2020, will not come close to selling out. The thrill is gone. Is anyone out there really excited to see these 2 light weights wrestle for the WWE Championship ? Oh, one more thing. I would love to see Kofi at 145 pounds put his newly won WWE belt on the line against Brock Lesner, great logistics, 1 man being out-weighed by a good 135 pounds, a total joke this thing is. - S.B.G.

What's next?

Graham's comments are in bad taste and it's a shame that after enduring a bunch of setbacks for 11 straight years, Kofi is being subjected to vile comments like these.

What are your thoughts on Graham's comments? Sound off!

Advertisement