WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer gives extremely bizarre advice to Kofi Kingston

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.19K   //    09 Apr 2019, 20:18 IST

Kofi finally wins the big one
Kofi finally wins the big one

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham recently made a post on his Facebook page, addressed to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

To the horror of his fans, Graham stated that Kofi should start doing steroids.

In case you didn't know...

 Last night at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston became WWE Champion for the first time in his decade-long WWE career. Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan after hitting him with a thunderous Trouble in Paradise and securing the pin, as 80,000 fans roared in unison.


Kofi was not anywhere near the main event picture when the road to WrestleMania 35 kicked off. His heroic performance in the Gauntlet match on SmackDown Live earlier this year gave rise to a movement called KofiMania, similar to Daniel Bryan's Yes Movement in 2014. Kofi has finally broken the glass ceiling and realized his lifelong dream of becoming the WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

Graham had previously made a Facebook post, demonizing Kofi Kingston for his small size and adding that he didn't deserve to be WWE Champion. Graham stated that the fact that two lightweight guys were main eventing WrestleMania for the top prize was a travesty and an insult to the business.

Also read: Billy Graham says Kofi going to Mania is a joke

Now, the Hall of Famer has made another controversial post, advising Kofi to start doing steroids and gain around 50 pounds of muscle mass. It's a known fact that steroid usage is a serious offense in WWE.


Graham also advised Kofi to gather all of his wrestling match tapes and start studying them "to become an entertainer".

What's next?

There was a time when Billy Graham was one of the most decorated athletes in the business. His recent posts on Facebook aren't helping his reputation among the fans one bit.

What are your thoughts on Graham's advice to Kofi?


