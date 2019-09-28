WWE News: Kofi Kingston makes interesting comment about AEW

Kofi Kingston

All Elite Wrestling begin their weekly TV shows next week and the wrestling fans around the world cannot wait to see what they have on offer. They will be going live on Wednesdays – the same night as WWE NXT – and fans have coined the term ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ for the same.

Kofi Kingston was asked by WrestlingNewsCo for his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and the upcoming rivalry between them and WWE. He said: “I wish them the best of luck. Competition is good for everybody. I know a lot of people on the roster.”

This is not the first time he has said something nice about All Elite Wrestling and how it's good to have competition. Talking to Sports Illustrated earlier this week, he said:

“I think it’s great to have competition and it’s awesome, especially Cody [Rhodes], I know him very well and he’s out there doing something special and giving an opportunity to a lot of other people. Kudos to that. But for me, I’m so busy trying to do so much significant stuff trying to be the best WWE Champion that I don’t really have time to watch other wrestling. But I’m all for competition. It brings out the best in everybody.”

Up next for Kofi: Brock Lesnar

Kofi does not have enough time on his side right now to think about the competition from All Elite Wrestling. The WWE champ defends his title on Friday Night SmackDown on the FOX Network next week against Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate appeared on SmackDown Live 2 weeks ago along with Paul Heyman and challenged the New Day member for the title. If WWE's Australia tour plans are anything to go by, Kofi is set to retain his title next week. Kingston is putting his title on the line against Randy Orton on the tour but then again, cards are subject to change.

