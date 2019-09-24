WWE Rumors: Major possible spoiler for Kofi Kingston vs Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar stunned the WWE Universe this week by returning to WWE TV. The Beast Incarnate made his way down to the ring along with Paul Heyman on SmackDown Live and challenged Kofi Kingston for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Kofi immediately accepted the challenge and the match is now set to take place on Friday Night SmackDown's debut on the FOX Network. The October 4th episode already has a lot of legends lined up for it, and the championship match made things even better.

Now, WWE's Australian tour has spoiled the outcome of the title match. Kofi Kingston is set to retain his title against all the odds against Brock Lesnar if the card is to go by!

A WWE Championship match between Kofi and Randy Orton has been announced for the Australian tour that will have live shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in October. The tour starts on the 21st and end on the 23rd of the month and will also see the return of Finn Balor.

Kofi Kingston retaining the title is a massive surprise for all as the New Day member was rumoured to be dropping the title very soon. The push for him started months ago and peaked at WrestleMania, but with the fans still high on him, it looks like WWE are going to ride the waves a little longer.

However, cards are subjected to change and SmackDown Live is a show that has been rewritten in the 11th hour in recent months. With the show moving to FOX Network and new set planned, WWE can change things around very quickly again.

At the same time, Kofi retaining will be good for the show as we will have a fighting champion and someone who will appear regularly on TV and not just at pay-per-views.

