WWE News: Kofi Kingston on comparisons between KofiMania and The Yes Movement

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke to Ryan Sidle of Sport Bible regarding the fan wave and social media trends of '#Kofimania' and its comparison with 2014's 'Yes Movement'.

He discussed the parallels between 'KofiMania' and the 'Yes Movement' and stated his opinion regarding the same.

In case you didn't know...

After Kofi's astonishing performance in a gauntlet match against all the other competitors of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match last month, he became the crowd's favorite Superstar, and fans started rooting for him to win the WWE Championship.

His performance was appreciated by everyone as he survived for over an hour and eliminated wrestlers like Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe in the process, before tapping out to AJ Styles.

Since then Kofi has been looking for a singles match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and has even come close on a couple of occasions. However, Vince McMahon has always ruined his plans. This has only pumped up the fans more and the WWE Universe have become more vocal about this than ever before.

Yes Movement helped Daniel Bryan in 2014 to defy the odds

People have started comparing the KofiMania to the 2014's Yes Movement which helped Daniel Bryan in Wrestlemania 30 to defy the odds and become the WWE Heavyweight champion.

The heart of the matter

Kofi stated that he has been really pleased with the support that he is getting each week and is glad that the fans want him to win the WWE championship. He feels really happy that the fans have finally understood that he is capable of winning one of the most prestigious titles of the company. He spent more than a decade in the mid-card before fans finally realized his worth and are giving him the treatment that he deserves.

He thinks that the support he has been getting is similar to the Yes Movement and is happy to see that the WWE Universe is dictating what happens on the show.

“I think it is similar. It is awesome when the fans is dictating what happens on television. Vince came on Raw and Smackdown a few months ago and said they were going to listen to the people, and that’s what the WWE Universe wants, to be listened to. When something like the ‘Yes Movement’ happens organically, it’s not written in the writers room, it’s not a story that people think about and it just happens, it’s an organic storyline."

Kofi is appreciative of the fact that people are comparing it with the Yes Movement, in which the fans have hijacked the show and made their opinions and voices known.

What's next?

As things stand right now, Kofi is not yet officially scheduled to challenge for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35. However, the way storyline is progressing at the moment, it is a matter of weeks before we could all see him going toe to toe against Daniel Bryan in the show of shows.

