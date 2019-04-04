WWE News: Kofi Kingston on the use of race in his storyline at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston had an interview with Yahoo to promote WrestleMania 35. He was asked the hard-hitting questions, such as the importance of representation, and how race factors into his current storyline against Daniel Bryan, one that's captivated the imagination of the WWE Universe.

Kofi Kingston had an incredible response.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston has been a part of WWE for 11 years, and in that time, he hasn't ever received a singles match for the WWE Championship. That doesn't mean he hasn't been successful, however.

He's won the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships (on multiple occasions at that). He's a record-breaking champion, and has achieved almost all there is to, but he was never fully able to reach his World championship potential.

Out of chance, Kofi Kingston replaced Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber (after the latter suffered an injury), and The Dreadlock Dynamo stole the show and the hearts of the WWE Universe, seizing the opportunity.

Having to overcome several storyline obstacles, Kingston finally secured a singles match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston said that he takes pride in the fact that the storyline is so much bigger than just race. Talking to Yahoo, he said (H/T WrestlingInc)

They can look to TV -- regardless of race -- as a human and that it is possible to overcome impossible odds. I take a lot of pride in being the center of all of that and being the representative for all of that. Being able to identify with so many people, I think that's the reason why this movement has been so powerful. It's more than just race, or one particular thing. It's so many different things, so many elements of hope that we're able to provide.

When asked about the importance of representation in a place like WWE, Kofi Kingston doubled down on its importance, saying

"We always say that it's very important to have representation. As a child, one that would be watching the WWE product, I think it's very important for children to look at the screen and see somebody that looks like them doing incredible things. I am so proud to be a beacon of light for people who look like me."

We commend Kofi Kingston on the work he's done and the ability to inspire people, regardless of race, age or any other factor.

What's next?

WrestleMania will become KofiMania this Sunday, as over 80,000 fans will be cheering Kingston in his WWE title pursuit against Daniel Bryan.

