WWE News: Kofi Kingston posts bold message ahead of match vs Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston puts his WWE Heavyweight Championship on the line tonight against Brock Lesnar. The match is set to take place on Friday Night SmackDown's premiere on the FOX Network and is very likely to be the main event.

The New Day member had a very interesting and bold message to post today ahead of his match. Kofi tweeted: “Today is a great day to beat the odds... #SmackDown”.

Today is a great day to beat the odds...#SmackDown — KOFI (@TrueKofi) October 4, 2019

Why is Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE title?

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman stunned the WWE Universe a few weeks back when they appeared on SmackDown Live. The advocate made it clear that Lesnar wanted to challenge Kofi for the WWE Heavyweight Championship on Friday Night SmackDown's FOX premiere.

Kingston readily accepted the challenge but was brutally assaulted straight away by Lesnar, who initially walked towards the champion looking like he was going to shake his hand. Just one F5 was enough to leave Kofi on the floor though and Lesnar walked away looking confident of another title win.

However, it doesn't look like it will be a night to remember for Lesnar. He attacked Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick, on Monday Night RAW this week and cost the Master of 619 an opportunity at the WWE Universal Championship.

Rey is very likely to be in the building tonight and could get his revenge on Lesnar. There is a very good chance of the match not taking place at all. If an advertisement for WWE's next Saudi Arabian pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, is anything to go by, Lesnar and Kofi are set to fight it out at the PPV on 31st October as well.

