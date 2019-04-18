×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to Roman Reigns calling SmackDown Live his yard

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
810   //    18 Apr 2019, 10:03 IST


Kofi didn't seem pleased with Reigns' comments.
Kofi didn't seem pleased with Reigns' comments.

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently took to Twitter and reacted to Roman Reigns' tweet about SmackDown Live being his new yard.

Kingston responded with a single smiley, signifying that he is confused on Reigns' comments since Kofi is the top champion on the blue brand.


In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Title in a heart-throbbing victory at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Kingston's first WWE title win was historic as he became the first-ever African-born WWE Champion.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns was recently drafted to the blue brand, in what was dubbed as being "the biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live". Reigns attacked Vince McMahon upon his arrival and later explained his actions.


The heart of the matter

Reigns put out a tweet, stating that although SmackDown Live was his new yard, the same old rules applied here.

Kofi Kingston didn't seem too thrilled with The Big Dog's comments, and rightfully so. Kingston is the current WWE Champion on Tuesday nights, and Reigns is claiming it as being his yard. Kofi posted a reply to his tweet, adding a single smiley to the caption.


Kofi's tweet could mean a lot of things, one of which would be a potential feud between the Dreadlocked Dynamo and The Big Dog.



What's next?

As of now, Kofi Kingston doesn't seem to have a challenger for his WWE Championship. The possibility of WWE immediately thrusting Roman Reigns in the title picture can't be discounted.

 What was your reaction to Roman Reigns moving to Tuesday nights? Do you want to see him kick off a feud with Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title? Or should WWE keep him away from the main event scene for a while?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Roman Reigns WWE Superstar Shakeup
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston match nixed by WWE
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kofi Kingston wrestled for over an hour on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE: Drew McIntyre should move to SmackDown Live to feud with Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results, April 16th 2019, Latest SmackDown Superstar Shakeup winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- 19th March 2019- Kofi Kingston loses again
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston breaks his silence on being replaced by Kevin Owens on WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston takes a shot at Vince McMahon after being screwed again on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Several SmackDown Superstars seen rooting for Kofi Kingston backstage
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Kofi Kingston replaced Mustafa Ali at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us