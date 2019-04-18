WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to Roman Reigns calling SmackDown Live his yard

Kofi didn't seem pleased with Reigns' comments.

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently took to Twitter and reacted to Roman Reigns' tweet about SmackDown Live being his new yard.

Kingston responded with a single smiley, signifying that he is confused on Reigns' comments since Kofi is the top champion on the blue brand.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Title in a heart-throbbing victory at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Kingston's first WWE title win was historic as he became the first-ever African-born WWE Champion.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns was recently drafted to the blue brand, in what was dubbed as being "the biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live". Reigns attacked Vince McMahon upon his arrival and later explained his actions.

The heart of the matter

Reigns put out a tweet, stating that although SmackDown Live was his new yard, the same old rules applied here.

Kofi Kingston didn't seem too thrilled with The Big Dog's comments, and rightfully so. Kingston is the current WWE Champion on Tuesday nights, and Reigns is claiming it as being his yard. Kofi posted a reply to his tweet, adding a single smiley to the caption.

Kofi's tweet could mean a lot of things, one of which would be a potential feud between the Dreadlocked Dynamo and The Big Dog.

What's next?

As of now, Kofi Kingston doesn't seem to have a challenger for his WWE Championship. The possibility of WWE immediately thrusting Roman Reigns in the title picture can't be discounted.

What was your reaction to Roman Reigns moving to Tuesday nights? Do you want to see him kick off a feud with Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title? Or should WWE keep him away from the main event scene for a while?