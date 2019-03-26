×
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to "spoiled" WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
271   //    26 Mar 2019, 23:09 IST

Can we blame Kingston for being skeptical?
Can we blame Kingston for being skeptical?

What's the Story?

Kofi Kingston has been fighting for a WWE Championship opportunity since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and doesn't trust any of the company's advertising for the show.

An Instagram post promoting Kingston in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania was shown to him, but he believes that ad was probably Vince McMahon "messing with him."

In Case You Didn't Know

Kingston worked his way into the WWE Championship picture after an incredible week of performances on SmackDown and the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The New Day member won a gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the WWE title, but McMahon added Bryan to the gauntlet lineup and had him defeat Kingston.

The Heart of the Matter

Since his loss to Bryan in last week's gauntlet match, the New Day have been especially vocal about their frustration in WWE and how they're contemplating "leaving the company" if Kingston doesn't get his shot at the title.

The match with Kingston was expected to be confirmed soon, but the Instagram post spoiled the match being officially added to the WrestleMania card when the storyline concluded.

Kingston was asked about the Instagram post and the potentially confirmed title shot, which lead to him reminding fans that his gauntlet match was supposed to start SmackDown last week and didn't, so anything could change.

Advertisement

When the match is confirmed for WrestleMania, it will be Kingston's first singles match for a world championship in his entire career.

Kingston signed with WWE in 2006 and has only received four opportunities at the WWE Championship through multi-man matches like the Elimination Chamber and the 2016 Royal Rumble when 29 other superstars were competing for the title.

What's Next?

The match for WrestleMania is close to being confirmed, but how McMahon and The New Day resolve the issue will be interesting.

Some theories for how they get Kingston his title opportunity have ranged from a company walkout to an all-out attack by The New Day on the rest of the roster. Hopefully, WWE will make it interesting.

WrestleMania 35 New Day Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
