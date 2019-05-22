WWE News: Kofi Kingston responds to Dolph Ziggler's challenge

Kofi Kingston (middle) with the rest of the New Day

What's the story?

In the aftermath of tonight's emphatic episode of SmackDown Live, WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston has now discovered his next title challenger, as he is all set to go head-to-head against Dolph Ziggler in Saudi Arabia.

When asked about his response to Ziggler's challenge in the aftermath to SmackDown Live, Kingston had a simple answer to 'The Showoff'.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston successfully defended his WWE Championship in a competitive bout against former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

Having won the title in historic fashion at WrestleMania 35, Kingston is currently coming off three successful title defenses, having defeated the likes of Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and even former champion Daniel Bryan, in respective matches in order to retain his WWE Title.

Money in the Bank also marked Kingston's first successful defense of the WWE Championship in a pay-per-view, as he overcame the challenge of 'The Prizefighter' Kevin Owens.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston's fellow New Day stablemate Big E wasn't the only one who made a return to WWE TV tonight on SmackDown Live, as Big E's former ally and former WWE World Champion, Dolph Ziggler also made his return to WWE after an absence of several months.

After a hard-fought win over Sami Zayn, the WWE Champion was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who walked out with the Money in the Bank briefcase and teased the possibility of Brock Lesnar cashing in on the WWE Champion. However, it eventually turned out to be a swerve, as the returning Dolph Ziggler ambushed Kingston and attacked him mercilessly.

Within minutes of the attack, Ziggler laid out a WWE Title challenge to Kingston and asked the champion to defend his title at the upcoming Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, to which Kingston had a simple response.

What's next?

WWE Super ShowDown takes place on the 7th of June, 2019 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it now looks like a WWE Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston has been confirmed for the show.