WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals when he found he would be in the Elimination Chamber

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 184 // 04 Apr 2019, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston is set for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 35 where he faces Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. Speaking to TV Insider ahead of WrestleMania, Kofi revealed when he found out that he would be in the Elimination Chamber.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafa Ali was originally supposed to be in Kofi's spot at the Elimination Chamber. However, he had to putt out due to injury and was replaced by Kofi Kingston. After lasting an hour on the gauntlet match on SmackDown, Kofi came within seconds on beating Daniel Bryan inside Elimination Chamber.

WWE WrestleMania 35 Rumors: John Cena plans, 2 popular Superstars to return

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston told TV Insider that he found out about his match at Elimination Chamber while he was at the gym:

“The whole thing was crazy and shows how fast things can go zero to a hundred. I actually found out in the gym doing cardio. And I do cardio very rarely. I got to the building and got a text saying Mustafa Ali was hurt, and I was not only going to be in the Elimination Chamber, there was going to be a gauntlet match to see who the last person going out of the pod was. They asked if I was okay going an hour. I was mad I did the cardio.”.

Kingston also spoke about how the fans in the arena reacted to him and got behind him:

“I think at that point, people realized what was actually happening. They have been with me for this 11-year journey, and they’ve been waiting a long time, too. It has been a whirlwind of emotions. An emotional roller-coaster for sure over the past couple of months, but I’m just trying to do my best to embrace it all and ride the wave and seize the moment.”

What's next?

Kofi Kingston faces Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 this Sunday. Will Daniel Bryan retain the WWE Championship or will Kofimania run wild?

Advertisement