WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals which UFC star he wants the company to sign

Kofi Kingston is the current WWE Champion

What's the story?

This past weekend, we saw a UFC PPV, UFC 239, where the headliner was a bout between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Ahead of the PPV, current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston revealed that he would love to see the current Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Jones is the Light Heavyweight champion in UFC, which he won after defeating Alexander Gustafsson, after the title was vacated by Daniel Cormier.

The 31-year-old faced Thiago Santos and successfully defended his title at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kofi Kingston spoke about how he would love to see Jon Jones in WWE, and that crossovers between WWE and other combat sports is always great to see.

“He’s definitely got the height, he’s got the skill – and from what I see – he’s got the right attitude, but we’ll see. I think a lot of people would love to see Jon Jones in there. We’ll have to see what his hips look like if we wanted to put him in the New Day, you know what I’m saying?

“That crossover is always so cool to see. How many people are fans of WWE and want to come in and play a character, or have a match in some way shape or form—Floyd Mayweather, another guy who was able to come in and do that. A lot of people have been able to come in and crossover, that’s the appeal WWE has," said the current WWE Champion. (H/T Talksport)

What's next?

Kingston will defend his WWE Championship title at Extreme Rules PPV on July 14 this Sunday, against Samoa Joe.