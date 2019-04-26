WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals who helped him win the WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by fellow WWE Superstar Natalya and he revealed who was instrumental in his WWE Championship win.

In case you didn't know...

2019 has been like a fairytale for Kofi Kingston. He got slotted into the Elimination Chamber after Mustafa Ali was pulled due to injury. Kingston took his chances and his performances got the WWE Universe behind him leading to one of the most anticipated matches at WrestleMania - Kingston challenging Daniel Bryan one on one for the WWE Championship.

This was Kofi's first singles match for the top title during his 11-year WWE career and he beat Bryan to leave Mania with the title around his waist.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston spoke to Natalya recently about his win, for her column in the Calgary Sun. Kingston revealed how he could never have been in a position to win the WWE Championship if it hadn't been for Xavier Woods and Big E.

"Quite simply, without The New Day, this moment does not happen. From a performance standpoint, I would have never been allowed to show my personality if I was just solo. I was rarely given a mic and rarely had any personable backstage promos pre New Day. More importantly, I would not have had the same level of motivation that I receive through my relationship with (Xavier) Woods and (Big) E.

The philosophy of The New Day has always been to lift your brothers up. We all selflessly seek to elevate one another. Everything we do is for the benefit of the group and through that mindset, we all rise. They were also a large part of why I elected to continue wrestling because they made it fun again.”

What's next?

Kevin Owens will be Kofi Kingston's next challenger for the WWE Championship, after turning on Kofi and Woods on this week's episode of SmackDown.