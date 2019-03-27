WWE News: Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania Championship match finally confirmed

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 332 // 27 Mar 2019, 07:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston celebrates with Big E and Xavier Woods

What's the story?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live saw the next chapter of Kofi Kingston's struggle to reach WrestleMania.

For nearly months on end, Kofi Kingston had obstacles put in front of him as he struggled to earn an opportunity to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, it was up to Kofi Kingston's teammates in New Day - Big E and Xavier Woods - to help Kofi Kingston reach his dream match at the Grandest Stage of them all -- WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Since his involvement in the Gauntlet Match prior to the Elimination Chamber, replacing Mustafa Ali, Kofi Kingston was red hot with the crowd. He was the favourite at WWE Elimination Chamber and just came up short. Since then, he became the #1 Contender for the WWE Championship for Fastlane, but the opportunity was taken away from him and handed to a returning Kevin Owens instead.

Since then Kingston has had numerous opportunities handed and taken away from him by the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Finally, this week, Mr McMahon announced that if Big E and Xavier Woods were able to win their Tag Team Gauntlet Match, Kofi Kingston would be through to WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Big E and Xavier Woods took to the task as if it was their sacred duty to ensure Kofi Kingston went to WrestleMania 35.

They defeated the Club and then defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. They next defeated Cesaro and Sheamus but were then assaulted post-victory and put through a table instead.

The Usos came next, and they refused to fight against the devastated New Day, saying they respected them too much to take them on. They forfeited, leading to the last tag team Big E and Xavier Woods had to face coming out -- Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan.

Advertisement

In what was a herculean effort, Big E trapped Rowan outside under the Announcer's table, leaving him unable to make it inside the ring in time. This led to them winning the match and sealing Kofi Kingston's opportunity at WrestleMania 35.

Vince McMahon confirmed it, as the entire Locker Room celebrated The New Day and Kingston's achievement in the ring.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston will be facing Daniel Bryan in a Singles Match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Also read: Charlotte Flair might have replaced four other Stars for her SmackDown Title match

Advertisement