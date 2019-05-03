WWE News: Kofi Kingston says the Freebird Rule applies to the WWE Championship

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 752 // 03 May 2019, 07:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

According to the New Day, when one is champion they're all champion

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been celebrating his WrestleMania moment for nearly a month, now, and he and the rest of the New Day continue to sit atop cloud nine. And though Kingston is the one holding the gold, when it comes to the New Day, they're all champion.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship, Xavier Woods and Big E stated on numerous occasions, whether it was backstage at a WWE event or on UpUpDownDown, that their goal in wrestling was to get the title around the waist of the Dreadlocked Dynamo.

On their way to completing that goal, they did manage to pull off another feat, making Kofi the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champion of all time.

And part of that success revolved around the use of the Freebird Rule, where a stable is able to swap the titles to various members, giving them a distinct advantage during matches as opponents never knew who they were facing off against.

Just like with the Tag Titles, Kingston would often say that when it came to singles gold, the New Day would find a way to make the Freebird Rule apply, and that includes the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Kofi Kingston had a chance to talk about the wave of emotions he went through in the months leading up to WrestleMania and his special WrestleMania moment, winning the WWE Championship after eleven years with the company.

The Champion addressed the elephant in the room regarding one of his New Day brothers possibly wanting a shot at the title.

Just like what he said to Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live, Kingston claimed that all Big E and Woods had to do was ask. He went on to say, though, that they've applied the Freebird Rule to the WWE Championship.

When one of us is champion, we're all champion.

Advertisement

Though it is a nice sentiment, the WWE only recognizes Kingston as the true champion...for now.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston will have his first title defense at Money in the Bank, when the Prizefighter Kevin Owens challenges for the WWE Championship.

Owens had recently infiltrated the New Day as Big E was injured and the group needed a third man. However, on the April 23rd edition of SmackDown Live, he turned on the group, beating down Kingston near the end of the show.

Owens has caught the ire of Kingston, but has gotten what he wanted. On May 19th, the former Universal Champion hopes to capture the one singles title that has evaded him in his WWE career.