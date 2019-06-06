×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kofi Kingston sends out an incredible message to Virat Kohli and Team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
191   //    06 Jun 2019, 10:56 IST


Kofi Kingston and Big E with Ravi Shastri
Kofi Kingston and Big E with Ravi Shastri

It's June 2019, which means that Cricket fever has officially taken over the sporting world. Once in every four years, ICC hosts the International Cricket World Cup, featuring the very elite cricketing nations competing to become World Champions.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup

While Australia has been the most dominant team in the 21st century, India had its moment of glory 8 years ago. They have one major superstar from WWE rooting for them and he's been vocal about it.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is no stranger to India, having made multiple trips to the country in the past. In fact, between May 2017 and March 2018, Kingston has been to India twice, primarily for media promotion and otherwise.

Kofi Kingston sent out a heartfelt message to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and the entire Indian cricket team, wishing them luck for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the video below.

"This is your WWE Champion here Kofi Kingston with a very important message for the Boys in Blue. That's right - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and the rest of team India. I want to wish you the utmost luck in the ICC Cricket World Cup, baby! Do it!"

Team India got off to a great start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, winning their first match against South Africa in a dominant performance. South Africa finished their innings with 227 runs and only one wicket to spare.

India cruised through the match, comfortably scoring 230 runs, having only lost four wickets. They're one of, if not the favourites in the ICC Cricket World Cup and it's going to be interesting to see how they fare this time around.

Advertisement

As for the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, he has a big test on Friday, as he takes on Dolph Ziggler in defence of the WWE Championship at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

You can follow our live coverage of WWE Super ShowDown right here on Sportskeeda, as well as extensive coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup.


Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kofi Kingston
Advertisement
WWE News: Kofi Kingston sends a message to Vince McMahon in the aftermath to Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston sends a bold message to Brock Lesnar following Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston shares incredible video of his countrymen celebrating WrestleMania 35 win
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston speaks out for the first time since becoming WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live : 3 possible endings for the 'Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens' match
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Kofi Kingston and The New Day reveal their honest thoughts on Daniel Bryan's new WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE wants you to forget about Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston becomes WWE Champion and debuts new WWE Title
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us