WWE News: Kofi Kingston sends out an incredible message to Virat Kohli and Team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup

Kofi Kingston and Big E with Ravi Shastri

It's June 2019, which means that Cricket fever has officially taken over the sporting world. Once in every four years, ICC hosts the International Cricket World Cup, featuring the very elite cricketing nations competing to become World Champions.

While Australia has been the most dominant team in the 21st century, India had its moment of glory 8 years ago. They have one major superstar from WWE rooting for them and he's been vocal about it.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is no stranger to India, having made multiple trips to the country in the past. In fact, between May 2017 and March 2018, Kingston has been to India twice, primarily for media promotion and otherwise.

Kofi Kingston sent out a heartfelt message to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and the entire Indian cricket team, wishing them luck for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the video below.

"This is your WWE Champion here Kofi Kingston with a very important message for the Boys in Blue. That's right - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and the rest of team India. I want to wish you the utmost luck in the ICC Cricket World Cup, baby! Do it!"

Team India got off to a great start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, winning their first match against South Africa in a dominant performance. South Africa finished their innings with 227 runs and only one wicket to spare.

India cruised through the match, comfortably scoring 230 runs, having only lost four wickets. They're one of, if not the favourites in the ICC Cricket World Cup and it's going to be interesting to see how they fare this time around.

As for the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, he has a big test on Friday, as he takes on Dolph Ziggler in defence of the WWE Championship at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As for the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, he has a big test on Friday, as he takes on Dolph Ziggler in defence of the WWE Championship at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.