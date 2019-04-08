WWE News: Kofi Kingston speaks out for the first time since becoming WWE Champion

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 08 Apr 2019, 19:34 IST

Kofi fulfilled his dream!

What's the story?

One of the biggest shocks of WrestleMania 35 was undoubtedly Kofi Kingston finally winning the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All when he defeated Daniel Bryan.

It was an emotional moment for everyone, and a watershed moment in WWE history - and the man himself has finally spoken out about his monumental triumph!

In case you didn't know...

No-one could have predicted it just a few months ago, but Kofi Kingston's journey to WrestleMania 35 has been absolutely incredible. The veteran of over a decade has never quite made it to the top of the card until this year. From replacing the then-injured Mustafa Ali to Gauntlet Matches, he finally got his dream WrestleMania match.

After an absolute classic encounter with incredible storytelling, Kofi would hit Bryan with Trouble in Paradise to pick up a monumental win - one of several title changes on the stacked card for the Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston took to social media to release an incredibly humble statement regarding his incredible WrestleMania moment, thanking everyone for the support and expressing his gratitude, before signing off as the WWE Universe's WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all.



Without your love & support, especially over the past couple months, none of this happens. You helped me achieve my childhood dream & I’m eternally grateful for each & every one of you.



Sincerely,



Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion



-Kofi — KOFI (@TrueKofi) April 8, 2019

What's next?

Well, SmackDown Live is now an absolute must-see! What a celebration we're in for - but could Vince McMahon spoil the party? Only time will tell on that one. For now, it's just for everyone to enjoy the moment and the return of the original WWE Championship belt.

Congratulations to Kofi Kingston on a well deserved first WWE Championship reign and for an incredible WrestleMania moment that neither he nor the WWE Universe will forget for a very long time indeed.

Are you looking forward to a new day, and a new era of Kofi Kingston as WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments.

