WWE News: Kofi Kingston talks transitioning to tag team division following title loss, plans for 2020

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST

Kofi Kingston and Big E as SmackDown Tag Team Champions

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Yahoo Sports where they discussed his meteoric rise to the top of WWE's food chain, winning at WrestleMania, devastating performance against Brock Lesnar and several other topics.

When Kingston lost the WWE Championship to The Beast Incarnate in less than 10 seconds, the fans were left craving for a rematch between the two. However, The New Day member took a different route and focused on winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with Big E. Since then, the WWE Universe has been questioning this transition and Kingston gave an answer to it during the interview.

At the end of the day, I’m getting to do what I wanted to do as a kid. I get to go out and wrestle matches with WWE. The fact that I get to do that, I don’t like to pick [singles or tag-team wrestling], it’s all great. I’m just trying to enjoy the time that we’re having now.

Goal in 2020

Winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, retaining it for nearly six months then again claiming the SmackDown Tag Team Championship; Kofi Kingston surely enjoyed a dream run in 2019. Now with the new year approaching, The New Day member is determined to be at the top of the mountain once again.

We have this tunnel vision to get back at the top of the mountain. We don’t want to sit back and rank what we’ve done or look at our accolades. When it’s all said and done and I hang up the boots, that’s when you look back and really appreciate what it is that you’ve done, look at your body of work and reminisce about the good times that you’ve had.

