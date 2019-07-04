WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals if you could eat New Day's pancakes or not

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 116 // 04 Jul 2019, 02:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Day

What's the story?

WWE champion, Kofi Kingston recently spoke to The Wrap about his journey so far in WWE. During the interview, he revealed that the pancakes that he, Xavier Woods and Big E throws in the crowd during their entrance can be eaten but only at the fans' own risk.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E came together to form the faction called New Day, pancakes have been an important part of their gimmick. The trio brings it with them during the entrance and throws them in the crowd as a way to engage with the fans.

Also Read: Braun Strowman reveals backstage response to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segments

The heart of the matter

During the interview with the Wrap, when asked about if the pancakes that they throw in the crowd could be eaten or not, Kofi replied that it could be eaten but it is a 'do it at your own risk situation'.

You can do with them as you please. But understand that, not only do some of them come out of my championship belt, some of them also come out from Big E’s singlet. So do whatever you want with that information. If you want to eat them, that’s on you.

So, WWE champion has made it quite clear that if fans ever consumed one of those pancakes and regretted it, no one is to blame for it, except themselves.

What's next?

Edible or not, pancakes do elevate the New Day's entrance to a whole new level and it gives the trio an opportunity to have fun with the fans.

Kofi is set to defend his WWE championship against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules, whereas, Xavier Woods and Big E will challenge Daniel Bryan and Rowan for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the same show in a triple threat tag team match also involving Heavy Machinery.