WWE News: Braun Strowman reveals backstage response to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segments

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse Segments

What’s the story?

Prior to suffering a separated pelvis and being rushed to the hospital on Monday night, Braun Strowman was on the Chad Dukes Monday radio show. During his time on the show, “The Monster Among Men” suggested that his colleagues enjoy the segments of the Firefly Funhouse when asked about the topic. He further went on to praise Bray Wyatt for his creativity and innovativeness.

In case you didn’t know...

The Firefly Funhouse has been attracting a lot of attention from social media. The WWE fans have been really interested in knowing how this sequence will develop, as it is something unique. Bray Wyatt has really made a name for himself with this new persona he has taken over and the WWE Universe is really waiting for him to return into the ring and give them more than just mere promos.

The heart of the matter...

It seems that the response that The Firefly Funhouse is getting is similar, not just from the fans, but from the other WWE superstars as well. He stated,

Oh, [the Firefly Funhouse] is awesome. It is a monitor sell-out in the back every week for all the boys and stuff, we crowd around the monitor just to see what shenanigans and ridiculousness he comes up with next.

Strowman, who made his debut as part of The Wyatt Family is really excited about it too and so are his colleagues. He further went on to praise Bray and stated:

Bray Wyatt thinks outside the box, he always has. He has this 'it' that no one else has and you can see it come across with the Firefly Funhouse. This is all his own creation, his own mind, that has come up with this. There have been many moments where I scratch my head, going, 'Where on Earth is he going with this?' But at the same time, it is so unbelievably entertaining.

What next?

There is still no confirmation on when Bray Wyatt will actually make an appearance on Live Television. Despite that, he has already caught the attention of the fans and is really making a name for himself, helping WWE compete with its rivals in terms of ratings.