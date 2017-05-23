WWE News: Kurt Angle announces big triple threat match and singles match between former Shield members

What is the plan for next week's RAW?

by Nithin Joseph News 23 May 2017, 10:48 IST

Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe vs Bray Wyatt

What’s the story?

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced a triple threat match between Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor and a singles match between former Shield members Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

In case you didn’t know...

Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor will fight for the position of #1 Contender for the Universal Championship in a fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

In the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns faced off against the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt to open the show. However, the match ended after Samoa Joe interfered in the match and put first the Big Dog and then Wyatt in the Coquina Clutch.

Joe’s festivities ended when Seth Rollins entered the ring and threw the Samoan Submission Machine out of it.

This led to a tag team match featuring Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns as they took on Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe. This match ended after Joe put Rollins to sleep with the Coquina Clutch.

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle was watching the match backstage when an angry Finn Balor demanded that he be involved in a match against one of those men next week.

It was then that Kurt Angle announced backstage that Balor will go up against both Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat match. He also announced that Seth Rollins would take on his former Shield brother Roman Reigns in a singles match.

Both the announcements were made at around the same time and both matches look like they would be fascinating to watch.

What’s next?

As announced, all five men will be involved in matches against each other. The ‘Demon King’ will face off against Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt and former tag-team champs Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are in singles action against each other. The matchups should help build up to a brilliant match at the fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules.

Author’s take

While these matches are extremely interesting and may have some fascinating finishes, the whole idea of the fatal five-way at Extreme Rules could become stale in my view if the matchups that WWE come up with for these five men are repetitive and monotonous.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com